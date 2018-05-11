Body found in search for missing Scottish singer Scott Hutchison

Police searching for missing Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison have found the body of a man near South Queensferry, Scotland.

Police Scotland discovered the body at Port Edgar, at about 8.30pm on Thursday.

Formal identification is yet to take place but Hutchison's family have been informed.

The 36-year-old singer was reported missing in the early hours of Wednesday. He was last seen on CCTV footage after visiting the nearby Dakota Hotel.

A day later, the Frightened Rabbit Twitter account posted: "We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now.

"He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now.

At about 23:00 on Tuesday, Hutchison wrote: "Be so good to everyone you love. It's not a given. I'm so annoyed that it's not. I didn't live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones."

Minutes later he added: "I'm away now. Thanks."

He received many messages of support from friends and fans but had not tweeted since.

The band, from Selkirk in the Scottish Borders, were due to perform in Glasgow on 1 June.