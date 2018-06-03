Migrants killed after boat sinks off coast of Tunisia

At least 35 migrants were killed on Sunday when a boat they were travelling on sunk off the coast of Tunisia, the countries Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

The boat was carrying roughly 180 people, with 67 having been rescued by the coast guard. The ministry said that 11 bodies were also recovered in an operation that is still underway.

The vessel was found some 30Km from the coast after a distress call was received at midnight on Saturday.

Tunisia is often used as a departure point for migrants travelling to Europe, especially after Libya’s coast guard tightened its control over the country’s border.