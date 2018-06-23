menu

Netflix head of communications fired over use of ‘N-word’

Jonathan Friedland had been at the video streaming company since 2011 and until recently held the role of comms boss

23 June 2018, 5:00pm

Head of communications at Netflix, Jonathan Friedland, has been fired over his extensive use of the ‘N-word’. 

CEO Reed Hastings, in an internal memo, apologised to staff for not acting sooner, claiming that the comments showed a “deep lack of understanding”. 

“His descriptive use of the N-word on at least two occasions at work showed unacceptably low racial awareness and sensitivity,” the memo said. 

Hastings also praised Friedland for his contribution to the company along the years, thanking him for helping to strengthening the company.

“Many of us have worked closely with Jonathan for a long time, and have mixed emotions. Unfortunately, his lack of judgment in this area was too big for him to remain,” the memo continued.

"Rise high, fall fast. All on a couple of words," read a recent tweet by Friedland.

