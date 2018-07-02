Thai cave boys found alive

All 12 boys and their football coach have been found alive inside a cave complex in Thailand after going missing for nine days.

The party are all safe, the regional governor Narongsak Osottanakorn, said on Monday afternoon.

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their coach, went missing on 23 June when they went exploring inside the sprawling cave complex that became flooded by rainwater.

Thai naval special forces divers managed to locate the group after a massive search in the Tham Luang caves in Chiang Rai. The next challenge is to extract the party safely from a complex hindered by high water levels and mud.

"They are all safe but the mission is not completed," the Chiang Rai governor told a press conference at the command centre at the cave entrance.

"Our mission is to search, rescue and return. So far, we just found them. Next mission is to bring them out from the cave and send them home."