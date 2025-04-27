Faith in action: Understanding Pope Francis’s vision in Evangelii Gaudium | Frank Zammit
In his apostolic exhortation Evangelii Gaudium (The Joy of the Gospel), Pope Francis outlines a powerful vision for the Church’s role in the modern world. He calls for a Church that is dynamic, inclusive, and actively involved in the struggles of humanity. Rather than advocating for a passive or purely contemplative faith, Francis promotes a faith that is actively lived out – particularly through evangelisation, service to the poor, and a renewed sense of mission.
Mercy is central to Pope Francis's message. He stresses that the Church must be a place where people experience God’s boundless mercy, rather than judgement or condemnation. In a world filled with pain, division, and injustice, mercy becomes the healing force that mends wounds, and opens hearts. For Pope Francis, mercy is not merely a passive feeling but an active response to human suffering. The Church, he writes, should be like a “field hospital after battle,” focused on treating the wounded before offering theological explanations or moral lessons. This implies prioritising love, forgiveness, and pastoral care over rigid legalism or harsh discipline.
Closely connected to mercy is the Church’s mission. Pope Francis insists that every baptised person is called to be a missionary disciple. Evangelisation is not limited to priests or missionaries overseas; it is the responsibility of all who have encountered Christ’s love. However, this mission is not about imposing beliefs or increasing church attendance. Instead, it is about sharing the good news of God’s love in simple, humble, and human ways. The Pope challenges the Church to reach out to the margins – to the poor, the excluded, the indifferent, and even those who may be hostile to religion. He emphasises that the Church must move beyond its comfort zones and be willing to take risks for the sake of love.
At the core of Evangelii Gaudium is the notion that the joy of the Gospel should not be hidden or confined to church walls. It is meant to be shared with others, especially those on society’s margins. Pope Francis calls on believers to become “missionary disciples” who spread the message of God’s love in every aspect of life. He urges Christians to move beyond complacency and self-centred faith, and to embrace a faith that reaches outward, meeting people where they are and walking with them in solidarity.
One of the most significant aspects of Evangelii Gaudium is its call for a “pastoral conversion.” This term goes beyond a simple change in strategy; it refers to a transformation of heart and mindset. The Pope urges pastors and ministers to place greater value on mercy than on moralism, and on presence rather than perfection. Instead of waiting for people to be fully prepared or morally upright before welcoming them, the Church is called to walk alongside individuals in their struggles and growth. In doing so, it mirrors the compassion of Christ, who met people where they were and invited them into deeper life.
A recurring theme in the document is the need to prioritise the poor and marginalised. Francis argues that true faith is inseparable from a commitment to justice and human dignity. He writes: “The poor are the privileged recipients of the Gospel.” He stresses that the Church must be “a Church which is poor and for the poor”. This is not merely a matter of charity, but a radical reorientation of priorities. For Francis, serving the poor is not optional; it is a defining characteristic of authentic Christian life.
Pope Francis also discusses how the Church communicates the Gospel. He warns against rigid doctrines and abstract theological language that might alienate people. Instead, he advocates for a pastoral approach grounded in mercy, understanding, and genuine human connection. The joy of the Gospel, he asserts, must be evident in the way Christians live and interact with others. Evangelisation, therefore, is not just about preaching but about embodying love, compassion, and hope in daily life.
In Evangelii Gaudium, Pope Francis also critiques contemporary social and economic systems that perpetuate exclusion and inequality. He does not hesitate to denounce “an economy of exclusion and inequality” and the “idolatry of money”. He sees the Gospel as a powerful counter to consumerism and individualism, urging Christians to resist the temptation to conform to these worldly values.
Another striking aspect of Francis’s vision is his emphasis on joy. The message of the Gospel, he insists, is fundamentally joyful – bringing inner peace and outward enthusiasm. This joy is not a superficial happiness but a deep, lasting confidence in God’s presence and love. For Francis, this joy is what makes evangelisation truly effective; people are drawn to faith when they see it lived with genuine joy and integrity.
Evangelii Gaudium is a passionate and practical call to action. Pope Francis challenges Christians not only to believe but to live their faith in ways that transform lives and communities. His vision is of a Church that listens, serves, and moves forward with courage and compassion. By putting faith into action – through service, justice, and joyful witness – believers can embody the heart of the Gospel message.
Evangelii Gaudium offers a bold invitation to renew the Church through mercy, mission, and joy. Pope Francis does not just critique current practices; he provides an inspiring path forward. By embracing mercy, the Church becomes a place of healing. By fulfilling its mission, it becomes a light to the nations. And by radiating joy, it becomes a witness to the beauty of life in Christ. This vision challenges every believer to ask themselves: How can I make the Gospel more visible through my life?
Frank Zammit is Malta’s ambassador to the Holy See