Former navy diver dies during Thailand cave rescue effort

A former Thai navy diver has died after losing consciousness after taking in supplies to the Thailand cave where twelve boys and their football coach are trapped.

Saman Gunan had been delivering oxygen tanks into the Tham Luang cave complex, during a large-scale rescue efforts to bring out the 13 trapped people, but he reportedly did not have enough oxygen as it ran out on his way out.

He was brought out of the cave by his dive partner, but efforts to revive him proved futile.

Gunan, thought to be 38, had left the navy, but had come back to help in the rescue operation, in which 1,000 people are now involved.

His death highlights the very grave danger caused by conditions in the cave, where the situation can quickly worsen due to flooding.

Thai Navy Seal command Arpakorn Yookongkaew said it was “tough” inside the cave, and the Gunan had passed out as he was making his way out of the cave after have set up oxygen cannisters.

"His buddy tried to give him first aid, but he did not respond. We brought him to chamber three and gave him another round of first aid, but he remained unconscious. So we took him to the hospital,” Yookongkaew said, adding that the operation will keep going.

“We will not let the sacrifice of our friend go to waste,” he said.