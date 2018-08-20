Mother and daughter seriously injured in hammer attack in London

A mother and daughter were left in critical condition after a hammer attack in south-east London.

A manhunt was launched to find 27-year-old Joe Xuereb, who allegedly targeted the women at Adderley Gardens in Greenwich on Sunday.

Scotland Yard said the women, aged 64 and 30, suffered injuries "consistent with a violent assault".

Xuereb, who lives locally, was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Sidcup on Sunday evening.

The women, who did not know Xuereb, are being treated at hospitals in south London.

A hammer believed to have been used in the attack was recovered from the scene, police said.

Eyewitnesses described the victims "covered in blood" while the suspect walked "calmly" around, swinging his hammer and hitting a brick wall.

Scotland Yard said the suspect, from Greenwich, is believed to have mental health issues and warned members of the public not to approach him.