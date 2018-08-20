menu

Mother and daughter seriously injured in hammer attack in London

27-year-old Joe Xuereb, who attacked the women in Greenwich on Sunday, was arrested after a manhunt was launched 

20 August 2018, 8:55am
Joe Xuereb, 27, lives in Greenwich, London
Joe Xuereb, 27, lives in Greenwich, London

A mother and daughter were left in critical condition after a hammer attack in south-east London.

A manhunt was launched to find 27-year-old Joe Xuereb, who allegedly targeted the women at Adderley Gardens in Greenwich on Sunday.

Scotland Yard said the women, aged 64 and 30, suffered injuries "consistent with a violent assault".

 Xuereb, who lives locally, was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Sidcup on Sunday evening.

The women, who did not know Xuereb, are being treated at hospitals in south London.

A hammer believed to have been used in the attack was recovered from the scene, police said.

Eyewitnesses described the victims "covered in blood" while the suspect walked "calmly" around, swinging his hammer and hitting a brick wall. 

Scotland Yard said the suspect, from Greenwich, is believed to have mental health issues and warned members of the public not to approach him. 

More in World
Mother and daughter seriously injured in hammer attack in London
World

Mother and daughter seriously injured in hammer attack in London
Search operation ends in Genoa as death toll rises to 43
World

Search operation ends in Genoa as death toll rises to 43
Staff Reporter
Lombok rocked by another strong earthquake
World

Lombok rocked by another strong earthquake
Kofi Annan, former UN secretary general, dies
World

Kofi Annan, former UN secretary general, dies
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe