menu

Ten dead after suspected arson attack in Japan

At least 10 people have died in a suspected arson attack at an animation studio in Kyoto, Japan, local emergency officials have said

18 July 2019, 8:03am
The fire broke out at the three-storey building at around 10:30am local time on Thursday
The fire broke out at the three-storey building at around 10:30am local time on Thursday

At least 10 people have died in a suspected arson attack at an animation studio in Kyoto, Japan, local emergency officials have said.

Local media quoted police as saying a man broke into the Kyoto Animation Co studio on Thursday and threw an unidentified liquid, starting a fire.

Dozens of people are also reported injured.

The suspect, who has not been named, has been detained and was taken to hospital with injuries.

"A man threw a liquid and set fire to it," a Kyoto prefectural police spokesman told news agency AFP. No other details of the suspect or possible motives were given.

The fire broke out at the three-storey building at around 10:30am local time on Thursday.

People near the site said they heard a series of explosions and later saw people carried out in blankets.

"A person with singed hair was lying down and there were bloody footprints," a 59-year-old woman living nearby told news agency Kyodo.

Another witness said he saw "red flames flaring".

Kyoto Animation, known as KyoAni, produces popular animation shows including "K-On" and "The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya".

On social media, many fans have been expressing their shock and posting pictures of their favourite KyoAni shows.

More to follow.

More in World
Ten dead after suspected arson attack in Japan
World

Ten dead after suspected arson attack in Japan
Italy seizes 'combat-ready' missile in raids on far right
World

Italy seizes 'combat-ready' missile in raids on far right
UK in bid to ease Iran nuclear deal tensions
World

UK in bid to ease Iran nuclear deal tensions
Iranian boats attempted to seize UK tanker in the Gulf
World

Iranian boats attempted to seize UK tanker in the Gulf
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.