Greta Thunberg leads 500,000 strong climate rally in Canada as demonstrations go global

Cities around the globe have held climate protest, inspired by 16 year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg, with the girl leading nearly half a million people to protest in Montreal on Friday.

The girl who rose to fame after organising a “school strike” against climate change in Stockholm, led another huge climate strike in Montreal, demanding that the international aviation industry cuts its carbon emissions.

An estimated 500,000 people, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, joined the rally.

Trudeau himself came in for some criticism, with the teenager telling a news conference that he was not doing enough to combat global warming.

Cities around the globe held similar demonstrations with Moscow, Berlin, The Hague, Turin, Lausanne, Stockholm and Tel Aviv seeing thousands of protestors.

The young activist has suffered an online backlash after her empassioned speech to the UN but has hit back at her detractors, saying they are trying to divert attention from the increasingly pressing issue of climate change.

“The haters are as active as ever,” she posted on social media on Thursday, “going after me, my looks, my clothes, my behaviour and my differences.” Anything but talk about climate change, she said.