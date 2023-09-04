Tourism’s dependence on foreign workers threatens Gozo’s authenticity, tourism chief says

Gozo’s tourism industry is losing its authenticity as its dependence on foreign workers grows, the main lobby group has warned.

"Now more than ever, we value Gozo... but I fear that without change, the island could simply transform into an extension of Malta," Gozo Tourism Association CEO Joe Muscat said on Monday.

Speaking on TVM's Xtra, Muscat cited a GTA survey saying that over 77% of tourism businesses now employ foreigners.

The same survey found that over 60% of businesses in Gozo were encountering difficulties to recruit new employees.

Muscat said service provided by Gozitans is one of the most crucial elements in maintaining the island's authenticity.

However, according to him, several Gozitans are choosing not to work in the tourism industry and are instead opting for government jobs or other private sector jobs.

“The tourism industry is becoming increasingly reliant on foreign workers as a result of this job migration to other sectors by Gozitans,” Muscat added.

When asked what the government can do to address this issue, Muscat emphasised the importance of making the industry appealing to Gozitans who have graduated and are seeking employment.

Last June, the GTA proposed several mitigating measures such as fiscal incentives for employees in the tourism sector, and the discontinuing of unnecessary employment within the public sector.