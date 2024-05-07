A story of two 'holy wars' as MEP candidates trade barbs on corruption

Labour MEP candidate Daniel Attard accused Nationalist MEP David Casa of waging a “holy war against Labourites” during TVM’s Xtra, an accusation refuted by PN candidates.

Casa was not present in the programme broadcast on Monday but fellow MEP candidate David Agius rinsisted the Nationalist Party was in a “holy war against the corrupt”.

Attard was referring to Casa’s speech on Sunday, during which the PN MEP emphasised his commitment to “wage war” against the “mafia in Castille”.

The PL has twisted Casa’s words in its propaganda to foment fear among Labour voters that the PN was intent on ostracising them.

During Xtra, Attard tried to evoke nostalgia by referring to the 1960s conflict between the PL and the church, during which PL supporters were interdicted. He urged PN candidates to disassociate themselves from Casa’s words and urged voters to respond to Casa’s rhetoric through their vote.

Labour MEP candidate Steve Ellul was on cue, accusing PN MEPs and candidates of working “against the Maltese”.

But PN MEP candidate David Agius refuted the interpretation of the Labour candidates, insisting the PN was waging war against “the corrupt”. “If Daniel, or anybody in the Labour Party is feeling that we are waging a war against them when we want to wage a war against the corrupt, that is their problem.”

Agius reiterated that the hospitals inquiry should be published so that people have all the facts at hand.

PN MEP candidate Norma Camilleri said the PN’s battle was against corruption, contrary to what the PL was implying.