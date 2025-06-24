WATCH | Franco Debono says he is ‘duty-bound’ to explore possibility of running for PN leadership

Lawyer and former Nationalist MP Franco Debono said he is duty-bound to explore the possibility of contesting the PN leadership.

Ambiguously hinting at a return to the party, he said his interest in politics has remained, despite being “shunned” from the PN over his row with then-leader Lawrence Gonzi ahead of the 2013 election. Debono in 2012 had voted against Budget 2013, leading to the eventual defeat of the PN in the 2013 general election.

Debono said he is supported within the party, as shown by recent surveys including MaltaToday’s. The survey showed Debono received the support of 5.3% of respondents.

The lawyer said it is a surprise that despite being absent from politics for 12 years, he is the third most popular name in the surveys. He insisted having people and supporters’ approval is essential for the new leader to succeed.

Speaking about his future within the PN, he said that the decision to return is not one that depends on him, but on people. “If the party feels like I have more to contribute, I can help” he said, hinting at a possible return to politics.

Refusing to commit whether he would be putting his hat in the ring or not, he said the said the PN should shift its strategy from one whose central criticism of the Labour Party is corruption. He said the strategy has not been useful.

He also said the Opposition must understand “the country is not falling apart”, and the PN should be offering better solutions not just criticsm.

Another problem the PN is facing according to Debono is an aging supporter base, thanking elderly supporters for their contribution over the years, but insisting the party needs more youths to flourish.

The former MP also spoke about the PN’s vague stances on controversial topics like euthanasia and IVF, saying they harm the party.

Grech’s low ratings stemmed from being cast in Metsola’s shadow – Sergio Mallia

Former NET journalist and political commentator Sergio Mallia said Grech’s poor showing in the surveys were a result of him being undermined by Metsola.

He said Metsola had every right to decide to stay in Brussels, and now that she has confirmed that she won’t return to the local political scene, the PN can move forward onto the next chapter whilst the new soon-to-be elected leader won’t have to be in her shadow as well.

Lawyer and Labour-leaning political commentator Ezekial Psaila said Metsola’s shadow still looms over the PN, and stated a leader alone can do little to change the party’s faith, if they do not have the proper team around them.

He said he doesn’t believe Metsola’s story in Malta is over as her tenure as the President of the European Parliament is ending in two years’ time, around the same year the next General Election is expected to take place, and hence her refusing the position now could’ve been a strategic move.

Former Labour MP Gino Cauchi said that Bernard Grech’s resignation was tailored around the possibility of Roberta Metsola returning to take the position.

Former Nationalist MP Clyde Puli said Grech’s resignation was an expected shock, as there were moments where it was visible he didn’t have control over his party. Puli said insisted Grech should have resigned in 2022, not a year or two before the next general election.

Puli stated that he doesn’t believe that Adrian Delia and Alex Borg will contest against each other, as Delia served as a political mentor to Borg, hence it would be a show of respect. Delia announced his decision to run on Monday.

He insisted the PN should choose “rationality over anger”, criticising the recent outbursts in parliament which were more emotional than rational. He was referring to Karol Aquilina’s rant against the Speaker earlier this year.

Cauchi said the PN has no chance of winning the next election, as the same people who ousted Delia in his first term as leader, will not remain idle this time round.