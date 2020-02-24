How will virtual reality impact online gambling?
The world of online gambling is also affected by the rapid technological advancements in VR. How exactly, and what can we expect to see in the future?
Virtual Reality provides an immersive experience that can’t be achieved with other technologies. The user is placed into a digital environment and he feels that he is actually there. Today, VR has become a powerful tool for a multitude of industries. From healthcare, education, gaming to travel and truism and many more major industries are exploring the possibilities of Virtual Reality.
Most notably, Virtual Reality had a huge impact on the gaming industry with devices like Oculus Rift, players can have an immersive gaming experience in their homes. The world of online gambling is also affected by the rapid technological advancements in Virtual Reality and we can already see virtual reality casinos online. In this article, we explore how virtual reality technologies influence online gambling and what we can expect in the future.
Virtual Reality and Online Casinos
People love playing casino games online for various reasons, but mostly because they can play thousands of casino games without visiting a brick and mortar casino. But, then some players are looking for that authentic gambling experience.
Live casinos are one way for the player to have a similar gambling experience to gambling in a land-based casino. However, with virtual reality casinos, you will experience the same casino environment from the comfort of your own home. This means you could be playing roulette in the Flamingo Las Vegas Casino, for instance.
Casino Games
Although virtual reality casinos are still in the early stages of development, they offer some classic casino games like slot games, poker, and blackjack. When you’re playing slot games, you’ll have the impression you are standing in front of the slot machine and the coins you earn will start falling around you. While you are in the virtual casino, you’ll likely see other players, but currently, you won’t be able to interact with them.
Other software developers like Microgaming have developed a VR roulette game, unfortunately, it isn’t widely available for players online. But, you can play VR blackjack and poker online and experience a similar real-live interaction with the dealer. On the other hand, you should keep in mind that players need to invest in VR headset to be able to play VR casino games and it’s good to check the technical specifications before you purchase a VR Headset for your favorite casino game.
Virtual Reality Casinos in the Future
Mark Zuckerberg acquired Oculus in 2014, mainly because he believes virtual reality will bring people together. We could assume that in virtual casinos in the future you would be able to connect and with other players. In the future, slot games will likely offer more interactive experience for players.
For example, when the player is playing VR slot games he/she can be transported into the setting of the game.
This means, you will be playing a Jurassic Park Slot game in the virtual Jurassic Park environment. In conclusion, there are a lot of exacting opportunities for VR in the future and a lot of efforts made by software developers to bring VR into the casino world.