Konnekt helps job-seekers in these unprecedented times
Recruitment agency Konnekt launches dedicated support for people affected by the extraordinary events we are all currently going through
Having launched dedicated support for people affected by these times, the Konnekt team is now available and ready to assist job-seekers in need, with professional advice on CV building and interview preparation, as well as support in terms of finding employment.
The staff are working remotely to safeguard the health of employees, candidates and clients alike, and are still accessible through video calls, emails and telephone calls.
Those impacted by these times can fill out a form on Konnekt’s dedicated support page or contact them on [email protected], and the team will get in touch at their earliest.
“We are currently navigating uncharted waters. COVID-19 has affected each and every one of us, to varying degrees. However, now is the time to rally together and support each other. Here at Konnekt, we are doing our part in assisting the job-seeking community in any way we can,” said Lara Camilleri, the chief operating officer of Konnekt.
“Although recruitment processes are slower, there are still a good number of businesses onboarding new employees. So, if you have been negatively impacted by the current circumstances, we can help you improve your CV and prepare for interviews, as well as assist you with your job search. We are here to help,” Camilleri said.
Konnekt began as a recruitment project for a large company in 2007, and has since grown and evolved into Malta’s largest and most innovative recruitment agency. The company relies on a clear set of values: integrity, dedication and result-orientation.