IESF reaches 88 members, with new nations from Asia, Africa and Europe
The IESF, the International Esports Federation have announced the membership expansion with three continents, as Pakistan, Turkmenistan and Kuwait from Asia, Morocco and Congo from Africa and Malta from Europe, join the IESF.
IESF acting president Vlad Marinescu said: “IESF Member National Federations are the engine of Esports, we are happy and pleased that our family continues to grow and at the same time, unifies the Esports world. I would like to congratulate our new members and look forward to our work on solidifying the foundations of the Esports universe. IESF continues operations and activities to support members, protect athletes, promote unity and foster positive exchange with traditional sport. We have now reached 88 members and I’m super excited as well as our board to see the next world championships.”
The nations are represented through their respective national Esports associations.
Congo: Congolese Federation of Electronic Sports
Kuwait: Kuwait Esports club
Malta: GamingMalta
Morocco: Moroccan Esports Association
Pakistan: Pakistan Electronic Sports Federation
Turkmenistan: Turkmenistan National Electronic Sports Federation
“Embarking on this journey with IESF reflects Malta’s position as the home of gaming excellence,” said COO at GamingMalta Ivan Filletti. He also celebrated the milestone by saying: “One of our main goals is to ensure continued education of Esports and this membership further boosts our initiatives. We also welcome the opportunity to collaborate with fellow global Esports partners towards the growth and development of Esports.”
The Federation was founded in 2008 by nine-member nations from Europe and Asia. Now, after 12 years, they have over 80 member nations and have plans to continue the rapid expansion.
IESF’s continued growth is largely thanks to the organisation’s ability to deliver benefits to its members, provide a continuous and sustainable World Championship event, and host its global Esports Executive Summit. IESF’s 12th Esports World Championship, Eilat 2020, is being held between 20 October and 22 November, 2020.
The Federation continues its mission to create a thriving Esports ecosystem on a global scale, where growth can be enhanced for large Esports economies, as well as grassroots-level nations.