Belair property agents gain accreditation
Belair appoints IDEA Academy to deliver accredited qualification for real estate license, which is due to come into force as of December 2021
COVID-19 has been and still is imposing a number of unexpected challenges for many industries, including that of real estate. That being said, it has also provided many opportunities for Belair management and associates to unite, recalibrate and direct their energies to focus on a COVID-19 conscious market.
At last, the estate agency industry is back on track to being regulated and licensed. Belair Property have welcomed and embraced this. Seeing the industry with a better-defined structure, complimented by good practice, will ensure peace of mind for clients.
As a consequence, all directors, management, as well as all agents will have to be qualified to operate in the field.
The industry yearns to regain well-earned respect, which, over the years, has diminished due to poor choices of representatives. They have effectively tarnished a reputation that is crucial, especially when dealing with life-changing transactions.
IDEA Academy was appointed by Belair Property to conduct the courses that will serve as an accredited qualification to obtain the real estate license, which is due to come into force as of December 2021.
The course is comprised of four modules including: communications, legislation, finances and processes and procedures. Each module requires 15 hours of lectures, which are spread out over a period of five lessons, capped off with an open book exam. Approximately 50 hours of study time is recommended to prepare for each exam.
The lessons, which were hosted on Zoom worked remarkably well. Many had reservations about online lessons but once they were set up, all students quickly adapted and found that the platform served its purpose well.
The lecturers were appointed by IDEA Academy and were extremely professional and even inspirational. All agents looked forward to the lesson and the open dialogue and motivation and team spirit was crucial, primarily during times when they could barely operate and go about their usual day of work.
Belair Property said that the courses instigated much needed change to mentalities, while simultaneously educating on essential information that should be absorbed and well-practiced by all who operate within the industry.
The course is not a walk in the park. One must be focused and dedicated to giving the time and attention it requires. That being said, all of Belair’s agents succeeded in passing with remarkably high results, which is something Belair is very proud of.
The company trusts and hopes that each and every institute that provides such courses for the qualification maintains IDEA academy’s high standard. Belair Property continues to invest heavily in training their staff, which ultimately serves to provide clients with an optimum and professional service that Belair is known for.