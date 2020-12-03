€200,000,000 say what? Win the largest EuroMillions jackpot ever in Malta
You read that right - EuroMillions is having its biggest ever jackpot at €200,000,000, and we can’t believe our eyes! Place your EuroMillions bets for this incredible draw
EuroMillions is making astronomical moves as its jackpot spikes to €200 Million, which has never happened before; surprising each and every EuroMillions fan around Europe this festive season.
This gigantic EuroMillions draw will happen this Friday, 4th of December, at 21:00 CET so be sure to have your bets placed before then. In order to do that, first, log into your account or register if you do not have one already - which will only take minutes to complete. After that, go onto the EuroMillions betting page and pick out 5 numbers between 1-50 and 2 Lucky Stars from 1-12.
You can opt for the EuroMillions discounted monthly subscription, which will cost you a low price of €19.99 for the first month, and a still reduced price of €25.20 after the first month goes by. This will ensure that you have automated bets for all 8 draws of the month since this lottery goes on twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays;
This saves you €16 at one go for the first month and €10.80 after the first month by subscribing, instead of purchasing bets for each draw of the month, which could cost you up to €36! In addition, you can change your numbers, as well as your subscription at any time, should you wish to do so.
Jackpot.com also has other subscription deals in which its players can benefit from including lotteries like Mega Millions, Powerball, Irish Lotto and so on.
The previous maximum EuroMillions cap of €190 Million was reached four times ever since its launching. The first time it occurred was in August of 2012 and was won in Suffolk, the UK by Adrian and Gillian Bayford. The second time was in October 2014 in Portugal by an anonymous ticket holder. The third time was in October 2017 in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, Spain and was won anonymously. The fourth time was in September 2019, and was won in the UK by an anonymous ticket holder.
Would you like to be the first winner in all of Europe to scoop up the €200 Million EuroMillions jackpot? Place your bets before this incredible draw to try your luck.
Jackpot.com started in 2016 and has been flourishing ever since, with licenses in Malta, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Sweden. For more updates on Superdraws, discounts and new launches, follow our social media platform on Facebook.
Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/362/2016. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.