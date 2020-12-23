Ho-ho-how about trying your luck on the Christmas Lottery's €15,000,000 jackpot?
This holiday season just got even more exciting as Jackpot.com just launched their Christmas Lottery which will take place on Christmas Day at 8 PM with a €15,000,000 jackpot
Christmas magic is in the air - and not just because we’re in the festive season! Jackpot.com has just come out with their Christmas Lottery, and one person from the Maltese Islands could snatch the jolly jackpot of €15 Million.
The Christmas Lottery is a one-time-only drawing which will happen on Christmas Day at 8 in the evening and placing your bets will only cost you a cheap price of €1.50 per line - less than the price of Maltese ftira! So, why don’t you sleigh the day and try your luck on this sparkly jackpot?
All you will have to do is firstly, log into your Jackpot.com account, or sign up to join the Jackpot.com family. After, head on over to the Christmas Lottery betting page to start placing your bets. Then, pick out 6 numbers out of 50 and 1 Joker number out of 5. You can also click on the ‘Quick-Pick’ button to have your numbers generated randomly if you’re not certain on which numbers to select. Once, you’ve inputted all of your entries, you can proceed to finalize your transaction by clicking on the ‘Add-to-Cart’ button.
There are four different Christmas Lottery prize tiers in which you can snag a prize from - the highest prize is the €15 Million jackpot and to win it, you will have to match with the six main numbers as well as the Joker number. The second prize tier is a bright €5,000 and can be won by matching the five main numbers and the Joker number. While on the other hand, to win the third prize tier, you’ll have to manage to match with the four main numbers as well as the Joker number and you’ll win €250. Finally, the fourth prize tier will award you a prize of €5 and this is done by matching with the three main numbers. For further information about the Christmas Lottery prize tiers, click here.
So, there’s no need to write to Santa this year for a sweet surprise as the Christmas Lottery might just possibly do the trick. What would you do with a €15 Million jackpot? Oh deer, there are so many possibilities! With Christmas Day only two days away, make sure to place your bets before the draw goes live at 8 PM.
Jackpot.com began in 2016 and has been flourishing ever since, with licenses in Malta, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Sweden. For more updates in regards to new launches, Superdraws or discounts, follow their page on Facebook.
Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/362/2016. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.