The best places to visit this spring if you win the Powerball jackpot
If you were to win the jaw-dropping jackpot of €310,000,000, which of these places would tickle your fancy the most?
Spring is just around the corner, as is your chance to take home the massive Powerball jackpot. Just in case you were struggling with finding the perfect location for your post-Powerball winnings trip, we’ve come up with a list of the top most irresistible spots.
1. Cappadocia, Turkey.
We have no words for this place. Just look at the hot-air balloons peppering the sky, in cities that have been carved into rock. Incredible. Jot it down. Soar over the peaks and valleys on an hour long hot-air balloon tour (and tuck into a champagne breakfast on landing) for just €150.
2. Cliffs of Moher, Ireland.
This one just speaks to us. You may know them as the Cliffs of Insanity from the Princess Bride. Just a side note: access to the experience is by admission ticket only. Lucky for you, adult tickets sell for the price of €6.00; so it’s safe to say you would be able to afford to bring along your entire extended family, right?
3. Victoria Falls, Zambia.
The largest waterfall in the world by total area borders Zambia and Zimbabwe and is one of the most awe-inspiring spots in the world. The falls transport no less than 1,000 cubic metres of water per second, down a 350-foot cliff. Why not see it all happening from a helicopter? For €150 per person, the whole crew is invited!
4. Ashikaga Flower Park, Japan.
Ashikaga’s wisteria trees bloom for just a few weeks a year, every spring, turning this magnificent park into a vision of pinks and purples. Perfect timing for a Powerball win, wouldn’t you say? Admission fees vary between 300 and 1700 yen (that’s a maximum of 13€) depending on the condition of the flowers.
5. The Great Blue Hole, Belize.
None of the above scream “VISIT ME”? Try this on for size. Known for its strikingly deep blue colour and 1,000-foot wide sinkhole, the wonders of the Great Blue Hole can only be accessed by scuba divers. Yes, you heard me. For around €300, including snacks and parking fees, you can see the stalactites and stalagmites with your very own eyes.
We would have liked to have included another 200 places on the list… but hope that your fancy has been tickled!
