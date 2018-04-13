Do you want to win the lottery? Friday 13th might be the day you do!
You might be a strong believer in bad luck, you may find the whole concept ridiculous - or you just can’t decide, falling somewhere in between the two
Arbitrary though they may be, and whatever you may believe, it’s hard not to notice when the 13th falls on a Friday! There is a lot of superstition surrounding the date - and it affects some more than others.
Where did the superstition originate from?
Well… if you’re looking to make the link, the superstition surrounding Friday 13th can be traced all the way back to Christian Theology. We have Judas to thank, the apostle who was said to have betrayed Jesus. He was the 13th to attend the Last Supper. He was also the person who caused Jesus’ crucifixion, which was held on a Friday. Therein the unlucky notion of Friday 13th was born.
Whatever the origin of ‘para-ska-ve-de-katri-a-phobia’; ‘fear of Friday 13th’ is, as you very well know by the late Middle Ages both Friday and the number 13 were considered bearers of misfortune.
You’re probably wondering, how can you win the lottery on such a day?
Well, Playing the lottery on Friday 13th may be something many shy away from, but for some it’s a day that has proven to be extraordinarily lucky. Based on the amount of lottery wins on the day, we’d confidently say it’s quite the opposite and that you can find yourself with some very good luck on Friday 13th.
Take Kevin Blake from Watford for instance. He played the same lottery numbers in hopes to win the Mega Millions for years to no avail, until Friday 13th came along in October 2017. His numbers finally matched and he and his wife took home over €17 million!
The unlucky or now more seemingly lucky day has not just proven to be a day to win but also a day to buy. Kelsey Zachow, a 24- year-old mother from Port Huron claimed her Mega Millions prize of over €50,000,000 with her ticket she bought on Friday 13th June 2014. She purchased 5 tickets that day, 4 of which were her own chosen numbers, and the fifth which was a ‘Quick Pick’ ticket, turned out to be the winning ticket.
13 syndicate players also played on Friday 13th in 2017 as an attempt to feel better about their December spending spree. Their lucky numbers won the Lotto Plus top prize of just over €250,000.
How can YOU get lucky on Friday 13th?
Ultimately, the winners mentioned are just a few associated with Friday 13th. If you want to be added to the list, YoMillions is offering you the chance to do so now. All you need to do is get on your phone, laptop or computer and get playing. There is a special Friday 13th bonus just for you and it will give you an edge over other players. Buy 2 tickets for the price of 1 and you can make Friday 13th your lucky day too. Mega Millions seems to be a commonly won jackpot on Friday 13th, so why not try your luck there?
Once you’re on YoMillions, you can sign up for a lottery subscription and every month you will be in on the action! Instead of spending the day worrying about what could happen, do something bold, do something exciting - Join the Friday 13th lottery movement and get your chance to share that winning feeling! Have you got the balls?