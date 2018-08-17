Europe offers the biggest lottery jackpot on the planet, and you could win it!
EuroMillions, the biggest lottery on the continent, currently offers a €99,000,000 jackpot and players from Malta can participate!
Usually when you think of huge lottery jackpot prizes you think about the major lotteries in the United States – Powerball and Mega Millions. But the jackpots of those popular American lotteries have been won in recent weeks paving the way for Europe to take its role at the top of the lottery world.
EuroMillions, the biggest lottery on the continent, currently offers a €99,000,000 jackpot and players from Malta can participate in the two EuroMillions draws each week. An important point to consider is that the odds of winning the EuroMillions jackpot are much better than the odds of winning the top prize in Powerball and Mega Millions. So, what’s holding you back? You can play EuroMillions now!
About EuroMillions
EuroMillions is a transnational European lottery that is easy to play. To participate in the draws held every Tuesday and Friday all you need to do is pick five main numbers (from a guess range of 1-50), and two Lucky Stars (from a guess range of 1-12). Match all the numbers that come up in the draw and you could win the EuroMillions jackpot, which starts at €17,000,000 and can climb as high as the lottery’s jackpot cap of €190,000,000.
If you didn’t match all the numbers you could still win prizes in the 12 secondary prize divisions. The odds of winning any EuroMillions prize are a very favourable one in 13.
EuroMillions tickets are sold in nine European countries: Austria, Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. That said, players in Malta can play the two weekly EuroMillions draws from the comfort of home!
Play Europe’s Biggest Lotteries from Malta
Playing, and perhaps winning, the EuroMillions lottery is as easy as clicking a mouse. You can purchase your tickets for the upcoming €99 million draw online with an official EuroMillions entry, at theLotter.com, the leading lottery ticket courier service.
Once you have filled out your entry online, theLotter purchases an official entry on your behalf at its Austrian office. TheLotter scans and uploads a copy of your entry to your account and keeps the paper ticket in a safe for you to collect in case it is a winner.
If you are lucky enough to win, you will receive a notification via SMS or email with the good news, thanks to theLotter’s automated results checking. And more importantly, you will receive the entire amount of your prize, with no commissions taken!
What Will You Do?
The only question residents of Malta should have in their minds at this point is what should they do if they are lucky enough to win the huge EuroMillions jackpot?
Let your imagination run wild as you sit back at home and play to win the €99,000,000 EuroMillions online from Malta with theLotter!