MFA fines Attard FC, deducts points after bribery case

The Malta Football Association has imposed a nine-point penalty and a €1,000 fine on Attard FC, after a former committee member admitted to criminal charges relating to attempted bribery.

Attard FC has been found guilty of breaching the Association's Regulations on Bribery and Betting regarding football matches, and will be receiving a five-year suspension from international competitions.

In a court ruling handed down last January, former committee member Rudgear Scerri pleaded guilty to having attempted bribery in a National Amateur League match, Kalkara FC vs Attard FC, played on December 5 in 2020.

As a result of the ruling, Scerri was immediately suspended from any football activity following a decision by the Bureau of the Association.

In the case against Attard FC, the Malta FA Board to Adjudicate Charges relating to Bribery and Illegal Betting in Football determined that the judgement given by the court and the guilty plea filed by the accused were enough evidence for the prosecution to prove the charges brought against the club.

The Board made reference to Articles 2, 3, 4 and 6 of the Regulations on Bribery and Betting regarding Football Matches, and in turn found Attard FC guilty of the charges brought against it.

Attard FC have a right to appeal the decision of the board.

READ ALSO: Man admits to match fixing, police raid yields €30,000 in cash