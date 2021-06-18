Feed into the football frenzy with Meridianbet’s promotion

All the football fans out there will understand: we have waited long enough. The 16th UEFA European Championship, also known as the Euro 2020, kicked off just a few days ago, on 11 June 2021. Running for a full month, till 11 July 2021, 11 host cities are staging 51 fixtures and a total of 24 countries are vying for the coveted trophy.

Euro 2020 was due to start back in 2020, but as a result of the on-going pandemic, the tournament was postponed and is finally taking place as we speak, with its original name and logo, despite the 364-day delay!

Meridianbet is just as excited about the tournament finally taking place as we are and has opted to offer their Casino Football Fans promotion, which will be in place all the way up until the final day of Euro 2020.

What’s the Casino Football Fans promotion all about?

First things first: you must be a registered player on Meridianbet to take part in the exciting promotion. Let’s assume you’re a registered player, shall we? According to the promotion, any players who makes a deposit of between €10 and €200, or any currency equivalent), as of today till the 11 of July, can take part by activating the Casino Football Fans themselves. Players can activate the promotion by navigating to Meridianbet, the Casino page on the website and then clicking Promotions.

Once the promotion is activated, players will receive a 50% casino bonus for part of the deposit they invested into the promotion. In this way, they should rollover the merged funds no less than 35 times, on four slot games, in order to transfer the funds to their cash balance. Just a little note: players do not need participate in the promotion with the entire amount of their deposits.

Which four slot games are included?

The four slot games, all of which are football-themed (obviously), are Knockout Football (Habanero), Shaolin Soccer (PG Soft), Football Super Spins (Gamomat) and Football Star Deluxe (Micrograming).

The long-awaited UEFA Euro 2020 has kicked off and you will truly be missing out if you don’t register for an account with Meridianbet sooner rather than later. Have football fever? Take advantage of the exclusive 50% slot bonus designed just for you.

Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. License number: MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help, visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18 and terms and conditions apply.