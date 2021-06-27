Euro 2020: Belgium face Portugal in exciting clash this Sunday

The Euro 2020 is in full swing, and next in line are Belgium and Portugal, to face each other on Sunday evening, in one of the most highly anticipated last-16 ties.

Portugal has occupied every position in the group during their 2-2 draw with top of the group France. Eventually, Portugal finished third and consequently, must take on Roberto Martinez’s men in Seville. Portugal finished third in the pulsating Group F finale. Just like five years ago, fans of this Iberian nation will be holding onto their seats, hoping lightning can strike twice for the defending champions.

The round of 16 clash will undoubtedly give Cristiano Ronaldo the opportunity to become the record goal scorer at an international level, after he was on par with Iran's Ali Daei's tally of 109, with a brace again the French team. He'll surely be looking to score his 110th international goal.

Belgium’s group concluded on Monday, as Santos frustratedly witnessed the turnaround. “We want to recuperate the players and have them fresh for the next match. I thought for what they played today, they have managed to recharge their mental batteries and right now, we have to eliminate the fatigue,” Santos said. Belgium are a threat as they bagged three victories in the group phase, as their attack fired in no less than seven goals.

Belgium’s team breezed their way through the group stage, with three wins helping them to secure the top spot in Group B. The nation was one of just three sides, alongside Italy and the Netherlands, who finished the group stage with a 100% record.

Though the game could definitely go either way, we really should be witnessing some goals. Martinez looks to prefer a more cautious approach, and face the Portugal side.

A place in the quarterfinals, against either Italy or Austria, awaits the winner of this match.

