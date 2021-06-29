Euro 2020: Check out Meridianbet's odds for Germany-England face-off

This evening marks the latest chapter in one of international football’s greatest rivalries.

England will face Germany at Wembley Stadium in a repeat of that agonising match from Euro 1996 when Germany beat the Three Lions on penalties. Gareth Southgate, who saw his penalty saved by the German goalkeeper 25 years ago, is today England's coach.

England’s group games produced no more than two goals, a stalemate with Scotland, a 1-0 win against Croatia and the exact same scoreline against the Czech Republic.

Germany, on the other hand, lost to France 1-0 and drew 2-2 against Hungary and played with their hearts out to down Portugal 4-2. Joshua Kimmich, whose move to midfield during half-time against Portugal resulted in what was deemed a man-of-the-match display, said: “I’m looking forward to it to be honest. There are worse matches to play than at Wembley against England. I think we can make it and be successful.”

Up to 45,000 fans will be watching the match inside Wembley and in the words of Gary Neville, “we didn’t create history in Euro 96, we fell short. Don’t fall short on Tuesday, lads.”

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell represent the greatest selection headache for Southgate as the pair have been in isolation for days. Both have been training away from the main group but will be available for selection, as their isolation period ended on Monday night, the day before the match.

Other than the two, the England boss has a full squad to choose from. Germany are still without defender Klostermann with a long-term injury, but Thomas Muller is set to return from the start after being rendered fit enough to come on as a substitute against Hungary.

The scorer of the winner in the Group F Finale, Goretzka, is pushing to start in midfield. Could he replace Ilkay Gundogan alongside Toni Kroos?

England have only won two of the two nations’ seven World Cup or World Cup qualifier meetings and only one of their four European Championship meetings. In total, including friendlies and minor tournaments, England have played Germany (or West Germany) 32 times, with the Germans edging the head to head 15 to 13, with four draws.

