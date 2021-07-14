More than 175,000 people watched the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England

At least 176,000 people watched the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England last Sunday, figures by Melita show.

TVM, which broadcast the match with Italian commentary, attracted an estimated peak live TV audience of 48,000 while TVM2, which broadcast the match with English commentary, attracted an estimated peak live audience of 129,000.

The total live TV audience for the final exceeded those for the semi-finals by some 20,000 viewers with Italy versus Spain attracting 154,000 viewers and England versus Denmark reaching a little over 156,000 viewers.

“The power of football to bring people together in front of their TV sets remains abundantly clear, especially here in Malta, with England and Italy both reaching the final of Euro 2020,” Television Malta Product Manager Simon Poljsak said.

Poljask said the station’s model for calculating audience numbers is statistically validated to ensure its commercial partners have certainty on the number of people watching particular programmes, with sport being one of the biggest draws.

Italy emerged winners following a nail-biting penalty shootout, after an early Luke Shaw goal after Italy’s Leonardo Bonnuci levelled the score in the 67th minute of the game.