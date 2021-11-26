Italy could face Portugal for World Cup spot

Italy and Portugal could face each other in a play-off match for a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The draws for the play-off paths that will decide the final spots from Europe in the World Cup happened on Friday.

European champions Italy will host North Macedonia in the first round in March, while Turkey visit Portugal. The winners face off for a spot at next year’s finals.

Italy had failed to qualify for the last World Cup after losing to Sweden in a play-off match. It was the first time since 1958 that Italy failed to qualify for the finals.

Portugal, who were European champions in 2016, have featured in every major tournament since missing out on the 1998 World Cup.

The second qualification path could pit the British nations of Scotland and Wales if they manage to brush aside the challenge from Ukraine and Austria, respectively.

Wales are hoping to play in the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years, while Scotland have not qualified since 1998.

Elsewhere, Russia will host Poland, with the winner playing off against either Sweden or Czechia.

Play-off paths

The winners within each path will play against each other for a spot in the 2022 World Cup

Path A

Scotland v Ukraine

Wales v Austria

Path B

Russia v Poland

Sweden v Czechia

Path C

Italy v North Macedonia

Portugal v Turkey