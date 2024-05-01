Exploitation the foremost concern for workers in Malta, GWU boss says

Exploitation and abuse of workers is the foremost concern in a litany of challenges for workers in Malta, according to General Workers’ Union secretary-general Josef Bugeja.

In a speech for 1 May, delivered at the Workers’ Memorial monument in Msida, Bugeja said this exploitation, in the form of unjust treatment, unsuitable working conditions and low wages, is being fuelled by greed.

“[Workers’] rights are being ignored, and their voices silenced. This exploitation is unjust, illegal, and fundamentally opposed to the principles of solidarity, social justice, dignity, and equality.”

He added that mandatory unionisation is the key to ensuring better wages, occupational safety, and a strong voice to workers.

“We cannot close our eyes to the lack of respect for occupational health and safety standards in workplaces. Every worker has a right to safe and healthy conditions at work, but many times these rights are compromised by greed.”

Bugeja said his union will stand up to the ill-treatment of foreign, non-EU workers in Malta. “These workers contribute to our culture, our society, and our economy. Yet they face a disgusting, discriminatory and abusive treatment.”

“We need to foster a society that embraces diversity, and which respects the rights of all workers, irrespectively of their nationality,” he said.