Luck of the draw: Malta faces San Marino in Nations League minnows group

The men’s national football team has been drawn against San Marino and Cyprus or Estonia in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.

The UEFA nations league draw was held in Nyon Switzerland on Thursday, with 55 European nations taking part in the third edition of this competition.

Cyprus and Estonia will face each other in March 2022 in a two-leg fixture. The winner will be promoted to League C.

Malta will be competing in League D, which is made up of seven teams – four in one group, and three in another. Group winners will be promoted to League C for the 2024-25 competition.

This will be Malta coach Devis Mangia’s second Nations League campaign, having steered Malta to second place last time round. Mangia’s squad recorded two wins and three draws and one loss in six games.