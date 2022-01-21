PA approves permit for passport-funded National Football Centre in Ta’ Qali

An application submitted by the Malta FA for the construction of a National Football Centre was approved by the Planning Authority.

The Malta FA has partnered with the National Development and Social Fund, the posterity fund financed by the sale of golden passports, for the funding of this project.

This project consists in the construction of a set of facilities that would be the home of the Malta National Football Teams, from the very early ages through a development pathway to the elite.

It will also feature the latest in sports science research labs, medical facilities, physiotherapy clinic, gymnasium, dressing rooms, catering facilities, multi-function meeting and lecture rooms, relaxation room and technical offices in line with UEFA’s Best Practice Guide to Training Centre Construction and Management.

The facility will also serve as the home of the development arm of the Association, the Inħobb il-Futbol Foundation, today in its early stages but considered as a key pillar of the Malta FA’s strategy, tasked with implementing a performance strategy through a unified football philosophy, increasing participation levels, protecting player welfareand enhancing the social missionthrough football.

This investment will provide a state-of-the-art practice facility that includes a Category 1 stadium for domestic, international and sports tourism use.

It will also stage international matches such as the UEFA U19 Championship Finals in the summer of 2023.