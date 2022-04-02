Sevilla prepares for a challenge in upcoming match against Barcelona

The upcoming match is hot on the heels of Sevilla’s 0–2 defeat against West Ham in the Europa Leage, an ominous sign for the Andalusian team that have won the league a record six times in the past, and follows the two teams’ last game in December 2021, when neither side gained the upper hand, drawing 1–1.

Despite this recent draw, industry predictions place the match strongly in Barcelona’s favour, with the two teams’ playing history showing a clear advantage to the Catalonian side who have managed to secure almost three times Sevilla’s number of victories and win more times than double the total number of draws (35 to 12, and 16, respectively).

At Camp Nou, the site of this upcoming meeting, Barcelona has achieved a win 14 times to Sevilla’s 8, lending an air of historical imperative to Sunday’s match. However, all may not be lost — Sevilla have proven themselves a talented side, consistently being placed high in both LaLiga and other European tournaments.

Meridianbet places the odds of a win by the favourites Barcelona (1) at 1.51, a victory by Sevilla (2) significantly higher at 6.33 and a draw (X) at 4.35. For those interested in doubling their chances, Meridianbet is offering odds of 1.11 (1X), 1.23 (12) and 2.46 (X2). Additionally, the company is offering a special promotion of 10% cashback every Monday, up to €100.

If you haven’t yet signed up for an account with Meridianbet, use this link to register and take advantage of promotional offers and other bonuses.

In related news, Sevilla’s first-choice goalkeeper Yassine Bono has suffered a head injury following his participation in Morocco’s World Cup qualifying game against DR Congo. This doesn’t bode well for Sevilla, as Bono has emerged as a strong goalkeeper so far in LaLiga and a key asset for manager Julen Lopetegui.

Disclaimer: Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18. Terms and conditions apply. The odds may change since quotas are variable.