MFA launches new national team kit

The Malta Football Association has unveiled the new national team kits by the Italian sports equipment supplier ERREA.

The customised matchday clothing and training wear will be worn for the first time by the Senior and U21 Malta national teams during their June commitments.

The new kit sports a subtle embroidered 8-pointed cross, which was part of the MFA’s recent rebranding.

The home strip is predominantly red with white stripe and white logos, while the away kit is predominantly white with a red stripe and red logos. The goalkeeper first kit is blue with a white strip and logos, while the second kit is black with red stripe.

Another feature is a snippet from the Maltese national anthem ‘Lil din l-art ħelwa’ on the inside of the kits' neck area.

Those interested in purchasing the new kits can sign up here.