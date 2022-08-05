All to play for as Maltese teams in Europe have hard time on Thursday night

Ten-men Hibernians managed to secure a draw in Thursday’s UEFA Europa Conference League first leg against FK RFS in Latvia.

The Paola team travelled to Latvia for the third qualifying round but it was a tough grind for Hibernians after Thaylor got sent off in the 28th minute after receiving a second yellow card .

Despite the handicap, Dunstan Vella managed to open the score line in the 39th minute.

FK RFS drew in the 85th minute thanks to a goal by Andrej Ilić, having missed a penalty in the 50th minute thanks to a save by the Hibs keeper.

Last minute heartbreak for Hamrun

Hamrun Spartans played in front of their home crowd at Ta' Qali stadium, in the opening leg of the Third Qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

The Spartans managed to recover from a difficult start to the match, having conceded an early penalty. The penalty kick by Filip Krastev, however, hit the post, giving the Spartans a new lease of life.

They quickly grew into the match, and managed to create a number of goal scoring opportunities.

But late in the match, Krastev redeemed himself for the missed penalty and scored in injury time to take home the win.

History was already made when three Maltese clubs reached the Third Qualifying Round – this has been the first time that more than one Maltese football team has reached this round.

Going beyond the current round would set a new record for any Maltese football team and put them one step away from reaching the group stages.

On Tuesday, Gżira United drew 0-0 against Austrian team Wolfsberger.

READ ALSO: Maltese football clubs in Europe vie for history-making qualification

UEFA Conference League Match schedule

Third Qualifying Round – First Leg

Wolfsberger AC vs Gżira United = 0-0

RFS vs Hibernians = 1-1

Hamrun vs Levski Sofia = 0-1

Third Qualifying Round – Second Leg

Gżira United vs Wolfsberger AC = Tuesday, 9 August at 6pm @ Ta’ Qali Stadium

Hibernians vs RFS = Thursday, 11 August at 8pm @ Centenary Stadium

Levski Sofia vs Hamrun = Thursday, 11 August at 8pm @ Georgi Asparuhov Stadium