The stage is set: Champions League group-stage draw sees mouth-watering fixtures for 22/23 competition

The draw for the 2022/23 Champions League group stage is now officially complete.

With the 32 teams for this year’s competition confirmed on Wednesday evening following the conclusion of the play-offs, fans can now look forward to the action getting started on September 6th.

Real Madrid are the current holders after beating Liverpool in last season’s final and they will be bidding to lift the trophy for a record-extending 15th time in Istanbul next year.

The group of death for this year’s competition is undoubtedly Group C, with European giants Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan all vying for a spot in the Round of 16.

Finalists Liverpool will be facing Ajax, Napoli and Rangers.

Group E should also provide an entertaining spectacle for football fans, with Italian champions AC Milan facing Chelsea, Red Bull Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb.

English champions Manchester City will play Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and FC Copenhagen.

The full group stage draw