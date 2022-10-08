Valletta and Hamrun go head-to-head this Saturday in Maltese Premier League

This weekend, two of Malta’s most popular football teams will compete in the Maltese Premier League, a competition which has so far seen Hamrun, Birkirkara FC and Gudja United dominate in the first five match days. Gżira and Balzan have also fared well, with Paola’s Hibernians, last year’s league champions, currently ranked sixth out of fourteen.

The upcoming match will be held at Malta’s National Stadium in Ta’ Qali, the country’s largest and home to its national team.

So far, Valletta has struggled to maintain a strong position, winning only one of their previous five matches, losing two and drawing two. Hamrun, meanwhile, has performed consistently stronger, winning all five of their recent matches.

Well-known sports betting and casino company Meridianbet is currently offering odds of a win for Valletta FC (1) at 3.46, Hamrun Spartans (2) at 1.90 and a draw (X) at 3.26. For those interested in doubling their chances, Meridianbet is offering odds of 1.75 (1X), 1.26 (12) and 1.26 (X2). In addition, the betting giant is currently offering a €10 sports betting welcome bonus exclusive to Malta-based players, which, crucially, is available without a deposit.

Despite Valletta’s recent comparative poor performance, followers of the Premier League would be advised not to write them off quite yet, their long-term reputation in Malta one built on years of success with an enthusiastic and loyal fanbase.

Disclaimer | Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18. Terms and conditions apply. The odds may change since quotas are variable.