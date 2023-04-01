An exciting weekend ahead: The Premier League returns & Meridianbet is back with another great deal

This weekend marks the exciting return of the Premier League and kicking off the league, in what will be an exciting and thrilling match, is Manchester City taking on Liverpool. Being two of the biggest teams in the league will prove that the match will be exhilarating – both for the players and the many spectators. The game will kick off at 1:30 pm, so do not miss out.

The top three scorers for the 2022/23 season are as follows;

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 28 goals (5 assists) Harry Kane (Tottenham) – 21 goals (2 assists) Ivan Toney (Brentford) – 16 goals (4 assists)

Manchester City will put up a tough fight as they currently place second on the Premier League ladder and proudly have the 2022/23 season’s top scorer Erling Haaland signed to them with an impressive 28 goals and 5 assists. The young player has a bright future ahead of him as he was only transferred to Manchester City in the summer of 2022.

Liverpool, however, also has promising talent to show off. Their very own, Mohamed Salah was the 7th highest scorer throughout the 2022/23 season with a very recognisable 11 goals and 7 assists.

With both teams having a striker placed within the top 10 highest scorers across the entire Premier League, it will truly be a match not to miss.

Liverpool currently sit in the 6th position on the ladder and having lost to Real Madrid in their last match going down 1-0, they will be looking for a comeback – making this match very exciting.

Sports betting company Meridianbet offers a wide range of services for users from all over the globe to enjoy. Offering betting services on ice hockey, handball, tennis, football, basketball and volleyball to only name a few, betters won’t be short on selection. Meridianbet’s services don’t differ from the Premier League, as betting is now available on their website for all of the upcoming matches.

Meridianbet offers an array of services, ensuring that its users will never be disappointed. The company always have plenty of hot deals available and this time is no different as they are currently running a fresh and enthralling offer. Newly registered players will receive a bonus of up to €50 upon successful sign-up. All you need to simply do is sign up to Meridianbet, either through their mobile app or website, deposit €5 (or currency equivalent) and Meridianbet will take care of the rest.

Visit the page here to view the terms and conditions.

With intriguing deals like this, why wouldn’t you sign up? They also have the fixture and matches for all upcoming matches, detailed with the starting time and date of play on their betting page.

Disclaimer | Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA with license number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18. Terms and conditions apply. The odds may change since quotas are variable.