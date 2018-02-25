BOV Premier League | Mosta 0 – Ħamrun Spartans 2

The Spartans went close after eighteen minutes. Lydon Micallef’s cross was met by Dale Camilleri whose header was saved by Andreas Vella.

Ħamrun were denied by the post on the 34th minute. Micallef fired a low shot that hit the woodwork.

Two minutes later, Micallef had another attempt on goal, but his effort was kept out by Vella.

One minute prior to half-time, Thiago Espindola de Paula delivered a cross from a corner which Vella failed to neutralise. However, Thomas Veronese rushed back and cleared the ball off the line.

Mosta finally hit back on the 58th minute. Karba Bangoura went past Zaccardo and hit a low shot that was blocked by Steve Sultana.

Sultana was on the alert to deny Mosta three times on the 63rd minute. First it was Giordano Travode who sent a shot that was saved by Ħamrun’s goalkeeper. Rebound fell for Leonardo Henrique Ferreira who was denied by Sultana again. The ball went into the path of Massimo Sammartino and the latter was also denied by the goalkeeper.

Mosta paid harshly for losing this opportunity as they conceded two minutes later. Alex Nilsson went through on goal and placed the ball past Vella.

Nilsson sealed the issue for the Spartans on the 85th minute. The Swedish striker received the ball from Karl Micallef, went past a defender and slotted the ball inside the net.

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Ismael Karba Bangoura, Massimo Sammartino, Thomas Veronese, Kurt Magro, Davide Mansi, Tyrone Farrugia, Moussa Soare, Dexter Xuereb, Zachary Brincat, Giordano Trovade

Ħamrun Spartans starting line-up: Steve Sultana, Marco Criaco, Thiago Espindola de Paula, Cristian Zaccardo, Guilherme Felipe de Castro, Karl Micallef, Arthur Faria Machado, Triston Caruana, Lydon Micallef, Dale Camilleri, Alex Nilsson

Referee: Alan Mario Sant

Assistant Referees: Roberto Vella, Paul Apap

Fourth Official: Darryl Agius

BOV Player of the Match: Lydon Micallef (Ħamrun)