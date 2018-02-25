BOV Premier League | Valletta 0 – Birkirkara 0

Valletta created the first opportunity of the match after nine minutes. Albert Prosa sent a cross from the right flank that was met by Miguel Angel Alba who fired wide.

The citizens nearly scored a minute later. Prosa won the ball in the heart of Birkirkara’s defence and went through on goal, but was denied by Kristijan Naumovski.

Naumovski was on the alert once more on the 32nd minute. Kyrian Nwoko was played through by Ibrahim Saleh before firing a shot that was saved by Valletta’s goalkeeper. From the resulting corner, Ryan Camilleri finished off target.

Birkirkara’s best opportunity was created on the 61st minute. Carlos Alberto da Silva delivered the ball towards the unmarked Ognjen Rolovic who failed to hit the target from close range.

Danilo Doncic’s side hit back on the on the 86th minute. Santiago Malano sent a powerful drive that was saved by Naumovski in two attempts.

Birkirkara threatened again a minute from time. Ryan Scicluna’s cross went into the path of Nikola Vukanac and the latter headed over.

Valletta starting line-up: Henry Bonello, Miguel Angel Alba, Steve Borg, Ryan Camilleri, Santiago Malano, Rowen Muscat, Kyrian Nwoko, Enmy Manuel Pena Beltre, Albert Prosa, Ibrahim Raed Saleh, Joseph Zerafa

Birkirkara starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Mislav Andjelkovic, Cain Attard, Carlos Alberto da Silva, Srdjan Dimitrov, Fernando Barbosa Pereira, Jake Grech, Ognjen Rolovic, Ryan Scicluna, Nikola Vukanac, Kurt Zammit

Referee: Glen Tonna

Assistant Referees: Mitchell Scerri, Duncan Sultana

Additional Assistant Referees: Jude Admin Utulu, Malcolm Spiteri

Fourth Official: Thomas Debono

BOV Player of the Match: Ibrahim Raed Saleh (Valletta)