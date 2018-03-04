BOV Premier League | Ħamrun Spartans 3 – Senglea Athletic 0

Senglea went close after nine minutes. Ivan Paz’s shot from a free-kick ended up slightly over.

The Spartans responded on the 16th minute. Dale Camilleri hit a shot from the edge of the penalty area that sailed wide.

Two minutes later, Alex Nilsson of Ħamrun received the ball from Steve Sultana and fired a shot that hit the side netting.

Nilsson had another attempt on the 34th minute. The Swedish striker hit a shot that was neutralised by Matthew Farrugia.

Ħamrun kept on insisting and had another opportunity to open the score on the brink of half-time. Thiago Espindola de Paula’s cross from a corner went into the path of Cristian Zaccardo who headed the ball off target.

Ħamrun’s efforts paid off on the 47th minute. From a corner, Espindola sent a cross in the direction of Tiago Souza Da Silveira whose header gave Farrugia no chance.

On the hour mark, Espindola saw his shot from an angled position being blocked by Farrugia.

Senglea's match went from bad to worse on the 67th minute when Julian Leyton was shown a straight red card for a violent conduct.

Ħamrun doubled their advantage a minute later. Nilsson delivered a cross towards the unmarked Lydon Micallef whose header from close range went inside the net.

Zaccardo sealed the issue for Ħamrun on the 80th minute. The Italian defender received a cross from Espindola and directed a header inside the net.

Two minutes later, Senglea nearly pulled one back. Braga Gregori hit a shot from distance that was saved by Steve Sultana. Rebound fell for Peter Sammut whose effort was cleared off the line by Daniel Zerafa.

Ħamrun Spartans starting line-up: Steve Sultana, Arthur Faria Machado, Dale Camilleri, Triston Caruana, Guilherme Felipe de Castro, Lydon Micallef, Alex Nilsson, Thiago Espindola de Paula, Tiago Souza de Silveira, Cristian Zaccardo, Daniel Zerafa

Senglea Athletic starting line-up: Matthew Farrugia, Jonathan Bondin, Braga Gregori, Matias Garzia, Gonzalo Leyton, Nicola Palmieri, Ivan Paz, Sergio Uyi, Randall Vella, Terrence Vella, Gonzalo Virano

Referee: Ishmael Barbara

Assistant Referees: Mitchell Scerri, Luke Portelli

Fourth Official: Glen Tonna

BOV Player of the Match: Alex Nilsson (Ħamrun)