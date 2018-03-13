UEFA Champions League | Manchester United 1 – Sevilla 2

After a disappoint performance in Seville, Manchester United were looking to overcome Sevilla in front of their own fans and make it to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Jose Mourinho decided to make four changes to the team that started in the first leg. Victor Lindelof, Ander Herrera, Scott McTominay and Juan Mata were replaced by Eric Bailly, Marouana Fellaine, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford.

On the other hand, Vincenzo Montella decided to make just one change. Jesus Navas made way for Simon Kjaer.

The Red Devils made a good start to the match and went close after just a minute. Romelu Lukaku exchanged possession with Lingard before firing a shot that failed to hit the target.

However, following that chance, Manchester United’s performance became a horror show and this led the visitors to threaten them on a number of occasions.

Sevilla hit back on the 9th minute. From a corner, Ever Banega sent a cross towards Joaquin Correa and the latter headed slightly over.

On the 14th minute, Bailly lost possession as Correa managed to pick out Luis Muriel whose effort ended up high.

Two minutes later, Franco Vazquez attempted a shot from distance that failed to hit the target.

The Spanish side kept on insisting and created another chance on the 27th minute. After another piece of sloppy defending, Muriel unleashed a shot that went centimetres wide.

United finally showed a bit of desire on the 38th minute, but were denied by Sergio Rico. Fellaine played a one-two with Alexis Sanchez before hitting a shot from inside the penalty area that was pushed away by Sergio Rico.

Rico denied Manchester United once more on the 52nd minute. Lukaku’s low cross was met by Lingard who forced the Spanish goalkeeper into a great diving safe.

A minute later, Correa went past a number of defenders and sent a shot that ended up slightly wide.

Mourinho decided to substitute Fellaine with Paul Pogba on the 59th minute hoping that his most expensive player will help his side to find a way past Sevilla’s defence. However, the Frenchman’s performance was disappointing as he failed to impact the game.

The young midfielder only managed to threaten Sevilla once on the 72nd minute when he fired a low shot from distance that sailed off target.

On the 72nd minute as well, Montella decided to introduce Wissam Ben Yedder instead of Luis Muriel. This substitution made all the difference as the French forward scored twice to send Manchester United out.

His first goal came just a minute later. After receiving the ball from Pablo Sarabia, the twenty-seven year old player went past Bailly and fired a low shot past David de Gea.

Five minutes later, the same player doubled Sevilla’s advantage. Following a free-kick, Ben Yedder received the ball at the far past and sent a header which de Gea failed to palm away.

Mourinho’s side tried to make a reaction and pulled one back on the 84th minute. Marcus Rashford’s cross was met by Lukaku who blasted the ball inside the net.

One minute into additional time, Ben Yedder could have completed his hat-trick when he was played through on goal, but saw his tame effort being cleared by Manchester United’s shot stopper.

Manchester United starting line-up: David de Gea, Eric Bailly, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Chris Smalling, Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young, Marcus Rashford, Antonio Valencia, Marouana Fellaine, Nemanja Matic

Sevilla starting line-up: Sergio Rico, Simon Kjaer, Clement Lenglet, Ever Banega, Joaquin Correa, Steven N`Zonzi, Pablo Sarabia, Sergio Escudero, Luis Muriel, Franco Vazquez, Gabriel Mercado

Referee: Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)

Assistant Referees: Mario Diks, Hessel Steegstra

Additional Assistant Referees: Kevin Blom, Kamphuis Jochem

Fourth Official: Jan de Vries