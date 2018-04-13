Champions League semi-final draw: Bayern Munich v Real Madrid, Liverpool v Roma
Liverpool will face Roma in the Champions League semi-finals, while Real Madrid have been drawn against Bayern Munich.
Liverpool put out Premier League leaders Manchester City in the quarter-finals and now face Italian side Roma for a place in the Champions League final in Kiev.
Like in the quarter-final win over City, Liverpool will stage the first leg at Anfield before travelling to Rome's Stadio Olimpico for the second leg.
The second semi-final sees the two leading contenders in the betting clash as Real Madrid head to Germany to face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their semi-final.
Liverpool booked their semi-final place with a thrilling win over Manchester City, while Roma stunned Barcelona 3-0 to dump out the Spanish league leaders.
On Wednesday night, there was more incredible drama as Real Madrid scored a stoppage-time penalty to narrowly avoid extra-time against Juventus, who had led 3-0 at the Bernabeu until Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to dispatch the spot-kick into the top corner and send the holders through.
Elsewhere, Bayner Munich booked their place in the semis following a goalless draw on the night against Sevilla, which saw them through 2-1 on aggregate.
Match Dates
Liverpool v Roma: 24 April & 2 May
Bayern v Madrid: 25 April & 1 May