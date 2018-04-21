BOV Premier League | Hibernians 1 – Balzan 0

Hibernians had an excellent chance to go ahead on the 16th minute. Ivan Janjusevic failed to clear his marks and gave Jurgen Degabriele the chance to finish inside an open goal. However, the latter saw his effort being cleared off the line by Elkin Serrano Valero.

Balzan hit back on the 23rd minute. Steve Bezzina delievered a cross towards Bojan Kaljevic whose header went slightly over.

Marko Micovic was forced to make a substitution during half-time as Janjusevic suffered an injury and had to be replaced by Sean Mintoff.

Alfred Effiong created the first chance of the second half, but his effort went wide.

The Paolites broke the deadlock on the 56th minute. Following a corner, Rodolfo Soares served Clayton Failla and the latter finished inside the net.

This goal shocked Balzan and made their game a complete uphill.

On the 73rd minute, Effiong delivered a cross from the right that went into the path of Alex da Paixao Alves whose shot ended up marginally wide.

Mintoff was on the alert to deny Hibernians on the 86th minute. Johann Bezzina’s powerful shot forced a great save from Balzan’s custodian.

Balzan pushed hard in the latter stages of the match, but could not find a way past Hibernians.

Hibernians starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Marcelo Dias, Rui da Gracia Gomes, Andrei Agius, Clayton Failla, Rodolfo Soares, Jackson di Lima Siqueira, Dunstan Vella, Johann Bezzina, Jurgen Degabriele, Joseph Mbong

Balzan starting line-up: Ivan Janjusevic, Bojan Kaljevic, Ivan Bozovic, Alex da Paixao Alves, Elkin Serrano Valero, Paul Fenech, Ryan Fenech, Steve Bezzina, Alfred Effiong, Michael Johnson, Milos Lepovic

Referee: Glen Tonna

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Thomas Debono

Fourth Official: Darryl Agius