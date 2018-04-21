BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 4 – Ħamrun Spartans 2

The Spartans went ahead on the 14th minute. Marco Criaco sent a through pass towards Alex Nilsson and the Swedish striker saw his shot going inside the net.

Ħamrun added another on the 40th minute. Criaco fired a stunning shot that gave Kristijan Naumovski no chance.

Birkirkara reduced the gap five minutes later. From a free-kick, Edward Herrera sent a cross towards Nikola Vukanac who headed the ball past Jake Galea.

Paul Zammit’s side equalised on the 49th minute. Herrera hit a thumping shot that stunned Galea.

Rolovic sent Birkirkara ahead on the 54th minute. The Montenegrin player received the ball from Waldemar Acosta and placed it inside the net.

Rolovic scored again to seal Birkirkara’s win five minutes from time. The twenty-four year old fired a low shot that went behind Galea.

Following this result, Birkirkara will play in next season’s Europa League unless Sliema Wanderers win the FA Trophy.

Birkirkara starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Cain Attard, Nikola Vukanac, Fernando Barbosa Pereira, Kurt Zammit, Edward Herrera, Terence Agius, Mislav Andjelkovic, Ryan Scicluna, Waldemar Acosta, Ognjen Rolovic

Ħamrun Spartans starting line-up: Jake Galea, Karl Micallef, Thiago Espindola de Paula, Tiago Souza de Silveira, Daniel Zerafa, Dale Camilleri, Triston Caruana, Guilherme Felipe de Castro, Marco Criaco, Lydon Micallef, Alex Nilsson

Referee: Mario Apap

Assistant Referees: Paul Apap, Peter Abela

Fourth Official: Sandro Spiteri