Juventus to face Manchester United in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo will be returning to Old Trafford as Juventus were drawn in Group H together with Manchester United, Valencia and Young Boys.

warren_zammit
30 August 2018, 7:50pm
by Warren Zammit
The draw was held this evening in Monaco
Group A: Atletico Madrid (Spain), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Monaco (France) and Club Brugge (Belgium)

Group B: Barcelona (Spain), Tottenham (England), PSV (Netherlands), Inter (Italy)

Group C: Paris Saint Germain (France), Napoli (Italy), Liverpool (England), Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)

Group D: Lokomotiv Moskva (Bulgaria), Porto (Portugal), Schalke (Germany), Galatasaray (Turkey)

Group E: Bayern Munich (Germany), Benfica (Portugal), Ajax (Netherlands), AEK (Greece)

Group F: Manchester City (England) , Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Lyon (France), Hoffenheim (Germany)

Group G: Real Madrid (Spain), Roma (Italy), CSKA Moskva (Russia), Plzen (Czech Republic)

Group H: Juventus (Italy), Manchester United (England), Valencia (Spain), Young Boys (Switzerland)

Following the draw, a number of awards were given to different players involved in the game of football:

Georgian international Guram Kashia won the Equal Game Award for his efforts in promoting diversity.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the best forward award.

Danish Player Pernille Harder won the UEFA Women’s player of the year award.

However, the main highlight of the show was Luka Modric. The Croatian midfielder was awarded the best midfielder award as well as the UEFA Player of the year.

