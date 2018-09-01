menu

Valletta through to the main round of the UEFA Futsal Champions League

Valletta made it through to the main round of the UEFA Futsal Champions League after securing an 8-5 win over hosts Veles.

warren_zammit
1 September 2018, 10:48pm
by Warren Zammit
Veles 5 - Valletta 8
Veles forged ahead after nine minutes through Igor Stojkovski. However, Camilo Gomez scored on the 16th and the 17th minute to put Valletta ahead. Yurai and Murtaz Kakabadze also scored a goal each in the second dhalf to extend Valletta’s lead. Zoran Leveski pulled one back for the Macedonian side. Denis Di Maio made the score 5-2 for the Maltese Champions on the 27th minute. Despite this, Darko Rangotov and Zoran Leveski scored for Veles.

Veles did everything they could to level the score. However, Camilo Gomez scored for Valletta and made the score 6-4. Veles didn’t give up and Aleksander Gligirov scored their fifth goal. Following this goal, Valletta hit back and sealed the issue as Tornike Bukia and Yerai made the score 8-5.

Valletta will now be involved in a mini-tournament which will take place in Lithuania during the first week of October.  

