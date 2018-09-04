Ronaldo earns three times more than anyone in Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently earning €31 million a year which is three times more than anyone else in Italy’s top flight, according to a report published by Gazzetta dello Sport.

The thirty-three year old has been a big talking point in Italy since his €100 million move to Juventus this summer.

Juventus have a perfect record after winning their first three games. Despite this, Ronaldo is yet to score a goal and has attracted criticism for his failure to find the net.

However, it is no surprise that Ronaldo is top of the rankings when it comes to earnings. In fact, the wage gap between Juventus and the rest of the teams is quite astonishing.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Ronaldo take home much more than any of his team-mates or rivals.

Not only is the five time Ballon d’Or and Champions League winner by far the biggest earner in the league, but earns three times as much as anyone else.

The second highly paid player is Gonzalo Higuain who joined Milan from Juventus following the arrival of Ronaldo. The Argentine is currently earning €9.5 million per season.

The third highest player is fellow Argentine and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala who is currently earning €7 million per season.

Due to this, it is no surpise that Juventus’ wage budget is far greater than any other team in Italy.

The Bianconeri are currently spending €219 million per season on salaries only. Milan are next as they pay €140 million.

On the other hand, Empoli are the lowest spending team with an expense of €16 million per season.