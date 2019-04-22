BOV Premier League | Senglea 0 – Hibernians 2
The BOV Premier League will be determined during the final fixture as Hibernians secured a 2-0 win over Senglea that enabled them to keep on believing.
Hibernians forged ahead on the half hour mark. Tiago Adan Fonseca served Taylon Correa Marcolino and the latter drilled a low shot past Matthew Farrugia.
The Paolites added another goal one minute prior to half-time. Jake Grech ran inside the penalty area before sending a fine shot that went inside the net.
Following this result, Hibernians are now two points behind Valletta. This means that Valletta will need to beat Hamrun Spartans to make sure of retaining the Premier League. On the other hand, Hibernians need to beat Balzan at all costs in order to stand a chance.
Senglea starting line-up: Matthew Farrugia, Taisei Marukawa, El Mehdi Sidqy, Zachary Cassar, Leighton Grech, Gonzalo Julian Leyton, Romulo Silva Santos, Diego Venancio, Gonzalo Nicolas Virano, Matias Garcia Christian Sammut
Hibernians starting line-up: Marko Jovicic, Timothy Tabone Desira, Nemanja Radojevic, Marcio Barbosa da Silveira, Joseph Mbong, Jake Grech, Isaac Note, Taylon Correa Marcolino, Marco Sahanek, Andrei Agius, Tiago Adan Fonseca
Referee: Malcolm Spiteri
Assistant Referees: Jurgen Spiteri, Paul Apap
Fourth Official: Matthew De Gabriele
BOV Player of the Match: Jake Grech (Hibs)