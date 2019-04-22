BOV Premier League | Senglea 0 – Hibernians 2

Hibernians forged ahead on the half hour mark. Tiago Adan Fonseca served Taylon Correa Marcolino and the latter drilled a low shot past Matthew Farrugia.

The Paolites added another goal one minute prior to half-time. Jake Grech ran inside the penalty area before sending a fine shot that went inside the net.

Following this result, Hibernians are now two points behind Valletta. This means that Valletta will need to beat Hamrun Spartans to make sure of retaining the Premier League. On the other hand, Hibernians need to beat Balzan at all costs in order to stand a chance.

Senglea starting line-up: Matthew Farrugia, Taisei Marukawa, El Mehdi Sidqy, Zachary Cassar, Leighton Grech, Gonzalo Julian Leyton, Romulo Silva Santos, Diego Venancio, Gonzalo Nicolas Virano, Matias Garcia Christian Sammut

Hibernians starting line-up: Marko Jovicic, Timothy Tabone Desira, Nemanja Radojevic, Marcio Barbosa da Silveira, Joseph Mbong, Jake Grech, Isaac Note, Taylon Correa Marcolino, Marco Sahanek, Andrei Agius, Tiago Adan Fonseca

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri

Assistant Referees: Jurgen Spiteri, Paul Apap

Fourth Official: Matthew De Gabriele

BOV Player of the Match: Jake Grech (Hibs)