BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 1 – Sliema Wanderers 2

The Wanderers forged ahead two minutes prior to half-time. Claudio Zappa went past a defender and fired a thumping shot that sailed inside the net.

Tarxien equalised on the 73rd minute. Aleksa Andrejic drilled a low shot from inside the penalty area that gave Jake Galea no chance.

However, Sliema secured their three points five minutes from time. Sow Seydou placed the ball inside the net from close range.

Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Rudy Briffa, Thomas Veronese, Destin Mambouana, Brandon Muscat, Emile Damey (46’ Mihajlo Jelic), Miguel Ciantar (82’ Cedric Zahra), Aleksa Andrejic, Brooke Farrugia, Misael Miranda Gomez, Jairo Andres Tenorio Viveros, Daniel Zerafa

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Jake Galea, Michele Sansone, Kurt Shaw, John Mintoff, Claudio Zappa (58’ Jose Cleangelo Pereira), Juri Cisotti, Juan Cruz Gill, Edmond Agius, Stanimir Miloskovic, Claudio Pani (35’ Peter Xuereb), Jean Paul Farrugia (57’ Seydou Sow)

Referee: Fyodor Zammit

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Theodore Zammit

Fourth Official: Andrea Sciriha

BOV Player of the Match: Juri Cisotti (Sliema)