BOV Premier League | Valletta 3 – Tarxien Rainbows 1

This match was a must win for Valletta. The Maltese champions are struggling to gain consistency so far this season. Following their defeat against Gzira, they returned to winning ways last week with a narrow win over Gudja.

On the other end, Tarxien lost all the matches they played so far. There were times when they showed signs of improvement; however, the Rainbows are definitely struggling and find themselves at the bottom of the table without any points.

Valletta had a goal ruled out after six minutes. Iralki Dzaria drilled a low shot from the edge of the penalty area that went past Rudy Briffa. However, the assistant Referee raised his flag as he judged one of Valletta’s forwards to be in an offside position.

However, the Maltese champions managed to score on the 14th minute. Kyrian Nwoko was played through on goal and the latter placed the ball past Briffa.

Tarxien lost a golden opportunity two minutes later. From a free-kick, Thomas Veronese delivered a long ball forward that ended up in the path of Stiv Shaba who failed to hit the target from close range.

Valletta threatened Tarxien again on the 24th minute. Following a corner, Steve Borg’s header landed on the roof of the net.

Darren Abdilla’s men could have added another goal on the 35th minute. Mario Fontanella served Dzaria inside the penalty area. The Georgian player fired a shot that was cleared off the line.

Fontanella had a good opportunity for Valletta on the 54th minute. The Italian hit a strong shot that went over.

However, Fontanella managed to put the ball inside the net two minutes later. Following a cross, the ball filtered through Tarxien’s defence in the path of the Italian who slotted the ball inside the net from close range.

Valletta sealed the issue on the 65th minute. Douglas Packer sent a volley from the edge of the penalty area that gave Briffa no chance.

Tarxien finally hit back. Andrejic sent a thumping volley that forced a good save from Henry Bonello.

The Rainbows pulled one back on the 79th minute. Veronese’s cross was met by Shaba who headed home.

Moments later, Manuel Murillo of Tarxien hit a shot from distance that was saved by Bonello once again.

Following this result, Valletta climb momentarily fourth ahead of Mosta and Sirens.

Valletta starting line-up: Henry Bonello, Steve Borg, Shaun Dimech, Kyrian Nwoko, Jean Borg, Enmy Pena Beltre, Joseph Zerafa, Douglas Packer (Nicholas Pulis-69), Rowen Muscat, Irakli Dzaria (Matteo Piciollo-75), Mario Fontanella (Ryan Tonna-90)

Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Rudy Briffa, Marco Botta, Thomas Veronese, Destin Mambouana, Manuel Murillo, Aleksa Andrejic, Gary Camilleri (Daniel Vassallo-84), Stiv Shaba, Nevin Portelli, Brooke Farrugia (Miguel Ciantar-69), Miranda Gomez

Referee: Olsid Ferataj (Albania)

Assistant Referees: Malo Edlir, Mario Shazivari

Fourth Official: Erjon Bastari

BOV Player of the Match: Mario Fontanella (Valletta)