15-year-old swimming champ Sasha Gatt smashes her own national record

At just 15, Maltese swimmer Sasha Gatt has smashed her own national record in a 400m freestyle event at the Summer Olympic Qualifying Meet in Malta.

The event, held at Tal-Qroqq, is a FINA-approved qualifying event spread over two days, which saw the first national record for the event established by Gatt.

Gatt established the record in her Group D age group for with a 400m freestyle time of 4:18.58. The previous record had been set by herself in February 2021 was of 4:23:33.

“Over the moon with today’s result,” Gatt said on Facebook. “National Record in the 400m freestyle event during the FINA-approved Summer Olympic Qualifying Meet… Mega-happy with the improvement on the record I had established earlier on this year in February. Massive thanks go to my Coach Catalin Stan and the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta.”

Competitions continue Monday 7 June and are live-streamed on the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta YouTube Channel.