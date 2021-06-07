menu

15-year-old swimming champ Sasha Gatt smashes her own national record

7 June 2021, 7:33am
Triumphant: Sasha Gatt breaks the national record for the 400m freestyle in well under five minutes. Photo: Domenic Borg
At just 15, Maltese swimmer Sasha Gatt has smashed her own national record in a 400m freestyle event at the Summer Olympic Qualifying Meet in Malta.

The event, held at Tal-Qroqq, is a FINA-approved qualifying event spread over two days, which saw the first national record for the event established by Gatt.

Gatt established the record in her Group D age group for with a 400m freestyle time of 4:18.58. The previous record had been set by herself in February 2021 was of 4:23:33.

Sasha Gatt in action. Photo: Domenic Borg
“Over the moon with today’s result,” Gatt said on Facebook. “National Record in the 400m freestyle event during the FINA-approved Summer Olympic Qualifying Meet… Mega-happy with the improvement on the record I had established earlier on this year in February. Massive thanks go to my Coach Catalin Stan and the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta.”

Competitions continue Monday 7 June and are live-streamed on the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta YouTube Channel.

